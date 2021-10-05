Explore Muskoka with Xplornet – Featuring Treetop Trekking in Huntsville

Moose FM and Xplornet Communications invite you to explore all of our favourite gems in Muskoka. Trails, local businesses, destinations and everything that makes our community so awesome!

Recently, in “Explore Muskoka”, we checked out Treetop Trekking in Huntsville!

Treetop Trekking offers you the chance to climb, swing, and zip through the forest canopy along their Zipline and Aerial Game Trek.



After getting decked out in safety gear, we went through a quick orientation of equipment, some safety tips, and what to expect overall. Then we set off on our way to trekking six treetop courses!

Treetop Trekking offers obstacle courses in the air as well as zip lining. They have six different courses to work your way through – beginner, intermediate and advanced – so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

And if you’re not old enough or tall enough to climb the trees, that’s ok because they have other activities you can do. It’s truly a fun day out for all ages!

And just when a day trek wasn’t cool enough, they also do NIGHT treks. Just give them a call and they’ll book you in for one.



At the end of our adventure, we could say that we had so much fun. Our hearts were totally racing but we felt safe – even from 65 feet in the air!

And YOU can get your adrenaline pumping at Treetop Trekking Huntsville, the most exciting adventure activity in Muskoka! Make it a day out with the family as it’s open to ages 9 and up!

You’ll find Treetop Trekking Huntsville on Highway 60. They also have five other parks located across Ontario. Feel free to follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. And be sure to visit their website at www.treetoptrekking.com.

If you have any secret hidden gems around Muskoka that you think Moose FM should check out, message us on Facebook and we’ll add them to the list! Together, we can explore the gems that make Muskoka one of the top destinations in the world.

“Explore Muskoka” is powered by Moose FM and Xplornet Communications Inc. – supporting rural communities all over Ontario.

