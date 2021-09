Ontario is reporting close to 800 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 798 new cases on Thursday with 77 per cent in people who are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Twenty-two per cent of the new cases are in people who are fully vaccinated.

Ten more deaths were reported.

Three-hundred-and-sixty-five people are in the hospital with 185 of them in intensive care.

Over 29,000 tests were done with test positivity at 3.1 per cent.