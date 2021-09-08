The traffic calming trial project on Wellington Street North in Bracebridge is coming to an end.

The closures at the north end of Wellington will be removed starting September 13th, having blocked off southbound access from Manitoba Street since early July.

The project was meant to reduce cut-through traffic, which is when vehicles take side streets to bypass busy areas. A 2020 study by town staff found that a disproportionate amount of the traffic on Wellington was southbound, which indicates it was being used mainly as a shortcut.

The trial’s results will be compiled into a report and presented to Bracebridge council to make future decisions.