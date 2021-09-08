More salads are being pulled off of store shelves over Listeria fears.

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency say their recall warning from late last month has been expanded.

You can click here to see the list of salad packages affected.

The CFIA says the salads were sold in eastern Canada, Ontario and Quebec, and possibly nationally.

Some of them were sold at Sobeys, FreshCo, Foodland, and Walmart.

There have been no reported illnesses.