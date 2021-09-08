Ontario is reporting over 500 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 554 on Wednesday with 67 per cent in people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Twenty-four-per cent of the new cases are in people who are fully vaccinated.

Sixteen more deaths were reported but officials say eleven of them happened within the last week and five are from over two months ago and were added as part of a data cleanup.

Three-hundred-and-seventy-five people are in general hospital wards with 194 in intensive care.

More than 21,000 tests were done over the last day with test positivity at 3.3 per cent.