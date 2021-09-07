Ontario is reporting over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases from the past two days.

The province added 564 cases on Tuesday and 581 cases on Monday which wasn’t reported until now because of the Labour Day holiday.

Over the two days, 69 per cent of the new cases are in people who are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 22 per cent are in fully vaccinated people.

Two-hundred-and-ninety-five people are in general hospital wards with 195 people in intensive care.

More than 19,000 tests were done on Monday and over 17,000 on Tuesday with test positivity at 3.4 per cent.

Over 77 per cent of the eligible population have had both of their vaccines while over 83 per cent have had at least one shot.