Ontario is reporting just over 800 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 807 on Friday with 70 per cent unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

Twenty-two per cent of the cases are in people who are fully vaccinated.

There were six more deaths added but three of them happened in the last week and the other three are from over a week ago.

More than 28,000 tests were done over the last day with test positivity at 3.2 per cent.

Over 76 per cent of the eligible population are fully immunized and over 83 per cent have had at least one shot.