Bethel Huntsville Minister Ted Leck and Beaver Tails manager Michelle Hill in front of the Beaver Tails in Huntsville (Photo taken by Martin Halek)

A local church is saying thank you to healthcare workers with a Canadian specialty.

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) staff can visit the Beaver Tails store in Huntsville for a free pastry between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on September 7th and 8th, with Bethel Huntsville footing the bill.

The church’s minister, Ted Leck, says the event is open to all staff at MAHC, not just doctors or nurses.

“We just felt that this was a practical way to say thank you, and we recognize what you do and the load that’s been on you,” says Leck. “I know it’s just a small gesture, but everyone loves Beaver Tails, and it’s a way to support them too.”

Leck says he wanted to do this because while community support for frontline workers has gone down since the pandemic started, the stresses they face have not.

“I’ve seen the load that happens with first responders, and I’ve seen the load that happens at hospitals,” says Leck. “There’s already a heavy load there but this pandemic has really been tough on them.”

According to Leck, The Brick in Huntsville has donated a 55-inch television for the event. MAHC staff can enter a free draw for the T.V. when they come by for their Beaver Tail.

The restaurant will close early on the two days to accommodate the appreciation event. It’ll feature live music from a local guitarist, drummer, and violinist, as well as people across the street in Kent Park cheering the workers on with homemade signs. Leck encourages residents to come out and join the crowd within their own bubbles.