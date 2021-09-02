About $15,000 worth of catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles in Gravenhurst, according to the Bracebridge OPP.

The thefts happened at two separate businesses in the town.

Catalytic converters are auto parts located in the exhaust system of cars and trucks, which make the fumes less harmful.

The OPP says the thefts are likely happening because the metals inside the converters have gone up in value.

To deter theft, the OPP recommends keeping vehicles in well-lit areas, installing video surveillance, and installing protective devices such as wire cages around the converters.