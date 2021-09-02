Ontario is reporting 865 new COVID-19 cases.

It’s the most reported in a single day since early June.

Seventy-two per cent are in people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Fourteen more deaths were reported but officials say four are from the last week and the other ten are from over a week ago.

More than 27,000 tests were done over the last day with test positivity at three per cent.

Over 76 per cent of the eligible population are fully immunized with over 83 per cent having got at least one shot.