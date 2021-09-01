Ontario is reporting just over 650 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 656 new cases on Wednesday with sixty-eight per cent in people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Twenty-three per cent of the cases are in fully vaccinated people.

Thirteen more deaths were reported but officials say five happened in the last week with the other eight from over a week ago and added as part of a data clean-up.

More than 27,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours with test positivity at 2.9 per cent.

Over 76 per cent of the eligible population are now fully immunized and 83 per cent have had at least one shot.