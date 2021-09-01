Sula Levesque will join Georgian as the college’s inaugural Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (Photo supplied by: Elaine Murray)

The first person to take on the role of Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion has been named by Georgian College.

Sula Levesque will serve in the position aimed at promoting a more welcoming environment at the post-secondary institution.

“Georgian’s journey in diversity, equity and inclusion has been accelerated by events around the world in the last 18 months,” said Vice President of Human Resources David Coward. “The creation of this position is a significant milestone and commitment to making Georgian College a more welcoming place to learn, teach and work. I’m absolutely thrilled that we’re adding a leader of Sula’s expertise and energy to our team.”

Levesque left her position as the University of New Brunswick’s Human Rights Officer to join the college.

“I’m looking forward to joining the Georgian community and to all the possibilities in front of us,” said Levesque. “Georgian has a strong equity foundation and many committed people working toward further inclusion. I’m excited about future connections and to all that we will build together.”

College officials say the creation of the position and hiring of Levesque help them on the institution’s journey to “create an unrivalled student experience and culture welcoming to all.”

Levesque’s first day on the job will be October 4th.