The OPP’s Bracebridge Crime Unit is investigating human remains found at an early-morning fire in Gravenhurst.

After the fire was put out at a multi-unit building on First Street South, officers discovered the remains in the burned structure.

According to the OPP, all occupants of the building except one have been accounted for. The identity of the victim is being withheld while the remains are forensically examined.

First Street South from Bishop Street to Veterans Way remains closed for the investigation.

Central Region OPP’s Gosia Puzio says several organizations are involved in the investigation, and no new information is available at this time.