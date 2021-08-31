The Haliburton Highlands OPP has recovered a stolen vehicle.

The 23-year-old Scarborough woman that is alleged to have taken it has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and five counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

She has a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

He was caught shortly after 10:30 PM on Monday. Constable Michelle Scanlan says officers from the Bracebridge and Haliburton Highlands detachments were made aware that the stolen vehicle was spotted along Highway 118. “A short time later officers located the suspected stolen vehicle and officers were able to successfully stop that vehicle,” she continues. “The driver fled on foot and was not located. The passenger of the vehicle was arrested on scene.”

An investigation is ongoing as police try to locate the driver. If you have any information about his/her whereabouts, call the police at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.