If you want to visit Algonquin Park this fall, you’ll have to buy your permit in advance.

Park officials have announced that all daily vehicle permits for the park’s seven day-use locations will be available online five days in advance. Once those are sold out, you will not be able to buy a permit or visit the park; even if you have a seasonal pass, you must reserve in advance.

Park wardens will use licence plate numbers to check your reservation. According to Algonquin’s website, staff will limit the number of vehicles entering the park when it reaches capacity. If all permits have been sold for a given day when you arrive at the West Gate or East Gate, the website says “you will not be able to visit the park.” Through-traffic will still be allowed in.

The announcement also recommends avoiding the West Gate on weekends in the fall, as it is the busiest entrance in the park. If you’re planning to camp overnight, reserving your spot in advance is recommended.

Reservation booking opens at 7:00 a.m. each day on Algonquin’s website. Daily entry fees for Highway 60 are $21 per vehicle, and entry to the park’s perimeter day-use locations costs $18 per vehicle. Both are discounted for seniors and people with disabilities.