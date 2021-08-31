Ontario is reporting 525 new COVID-19 cases.

The province updated its case count on Tuesday with 70 per cent of the new cases in people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 17 per cent in fully vaccinated people.

Five new deaths were reported over the last twenty-four hours but three are from over two months ago and were added as part of a data clean-up.

More than 19,000 tests were done with the positivity rate at 3.1 per cent.

Over 76 per cent of the eligible population are fully immunized while over 83 per cent have had at least one shot.