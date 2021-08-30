Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) has elected four people to its board of directors.

Out of a pool of 17 candidates, Muskoka residents Sally Ashton, Evelyn Bailey, Marsha Barnes, and Carla Clarkson-Ladd were appointed at the organization’s annual general meeting, replacing Michael Walters, Bob Manning, Kathy Newby and Peter Deane. MAHC’s board is made up of volunteers, and is involved in the organization’s policy-making.

Ashton was senior counsel to Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General for more than 20 years, most recently leading a team on Indigenous issues related to lands and resources.

Bailey is currently a Global Managing Director at International Business Machines (IBM).

Barnes is president and CEO of healthcare consulting firm Embar Associates, was involved in the development of the Muskoka and Area Ontario Health Team, and has held a number of leadership positions at the Ministry of Health & Long-Term Care.

Finally, Clarkson-Ladd has been the Chief Administrative Officer for the cities of Barrie and Kitchener.

Each of the new members have been appointed for a three year term except Ashton, whose term is two years.

“On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome these four women to their respective volunteer roles,” said MAHC Board Chair Cameron Renwick in a press release. “Each brings fundamental knowledge and essential skills, and I am looking forward to working with each of them.”