Municipal workers in Bracebridge will see their wages rise by 1.5 per cent per year, thanks to a new four-year collective agreement.

Town officials came to an agreement with the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) in July, and council voted to ratify the terms earlier this month. The agreement is effective retroactively from June of this year to May of 2025, and replaces the previous agreement, which expired at the end of May.

The wage increases are effective at the start of June each year, and includes a one per cent retroactive pay bump for 2021.

Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith said he was pleased the Town could reach an agreement with the OPSEU, calling the new terms “fair and reasonable,” especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an announcement by the town, the settlement will extend health benefits for workers without cutting into the town’s savings.