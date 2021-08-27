“I’m sorry and I understand your frustration.”

That’s what Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore said when Vista Radio asked him to respond to public anger and mistrust, particularly on social media, of politicians and health officials.

Some of that public frustration is because the goalposts of vaccination rates have changed from 75-percent fully vaccinated to 90-percent in order to exit the Roadmap to Reopening Plan.

We asked Dr. Moore why the change to the higher vaccination rate, “It’s changed from alpha, beta, gamma, and now delta. To the public I would say I hear you, I understand, I’m angry at the virus too. But we have to be adaptive to science and the data. We had to change the goalposts because this virus is nasty and formidable.”

Dr. Moore says if you have to be mad, be mad at the virus because that’s the enemy.

He applauds everyone who has been doing the right thing, wearing masks, washing your hands, physically distancing, staying home when ill, getting tested, and getting vaccinated. He says now is not the time to ease up because with infection rates going up we are in for a difficult fall and winter.