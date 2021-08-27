Ontario is reporting nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases.

Friday’s 781 cases is the highest daily case count in the province since early June.

However, 22 of the new cases are among long-term care health workers and aren’t recent but were added as part of a data catchup.

Of the new cases reported, 72 per cent are in people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated while 18 per cent are in people who are fully vaccinated.

There were 17 more deaths reported but 14 happened over two months ago and were added as part of a data catchup.

More than 30,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours with the positivity rate at three percent.

Over 75 per cent of the eligible population are fully immunized while over 82 per cent have had at least one shot.