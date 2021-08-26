The President of Canadore College is calling on the next federal government to fund state-of-the-art instructional equipment.

George Burton tweeted the major party leaders Thursday morning.

He says they’re looking for multi-year programs. “The first one we’re asking for, is we’re asking for a billion dollars to be set aside in a multi-year equipment grants program to colleges to enhance our technology training centres across the country,” he says. “Locally for us, that would be referred to as Innovation Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Prototyping (ICAMP).”

The second ask is that Ottawa invests $1.4 billion over multiple years to enable public colleges to transition to digital capacity. “That’s enabling us to enhance what we deliver online through simulations and augmented reality,” Burton says. “Providing greater access to individuals across this country to obtain college credentials so that they’re in the workforce faster and highly skilled.”

Burton says an election is a good time to highlight the requests that they advocate through Colleges Ontario on an ongoing basis.

He says they’re asking the federal government to consider a number of streams, especially now with COVID having a ‘lasting impact’ on what they do. “I don’t think there’s a single occupation in this country that hasn’t been touched by COVID, and now we have to rethink, retool and reskill ourselves so that we have a prosperous province and a prosperous country,” Burton says.

ON colleges produce 130,000 grads annually. The next federal gov’t must fund state-of-the-art instructional equipment to produce a workforce with specialized skills to drive economic recovery.#cdnpse@ JustinTrudeau ⁦@erinotoole⁩ ⁦@theJagmeetSingh⁩ @AnnamariePaul pic.twitter.com/9aZNCXCwUi — George Burton (@trendsnapper) August 26, 2021

Written by Richard Coffin