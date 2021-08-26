“It’s a possibility.”

That’s from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health when asked if we will continue to see COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes. Dr. Kieran Moore says the province is working hard to protect vulnerable people in congregate settings.

“What we’re trying to do is be proactive in the third dose strategy to best protect all of those vulnerable individuals. It was our understanding that around 200,000 extra third doses that we’re providing in those sectors. And then immunization policy for workers and on going screening of workers is essential. And the Ministry of Long-term Care is looking at audit tools, regular inspections, mandating upkeep of the infection prevention control practices in those settings, so we are on it, we’re monitoring it, we’re doing our best to audit and be proactive.”

Dr. Moore says we will see some outbreaks in long-term care but the third booster shot of the vaccine will protect residents, “It should decrease the risk of hospitalization as well as the use of intensive care units and frankly the risk of death.”

Dr. Moore says the province continues to learn from the long-term care sector on how “best to protect” the elderly and frail.

On Thursday there are four long-term care homes in Ontario with outbreaks.