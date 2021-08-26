Ontario is reporting over 600 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

The province added 678 new cases on Thursday making it the fourth day in the last five that there have been more than 600 new cases.

Of the new cases, 70-percent are in unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people while 20-percent are in fully vaccinated people.

No new deaths were reported over the last day.

More than 27,000 tests were done in the last 24 hours with test positivity at 2.8 percent.

Over 75-percent of the eligible population are now fully immunized with over 82-percent having received both shots.