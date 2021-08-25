A Muskoka man is $100,000 richer after winning the lottery.

Kilworthy resident Adam Samms, 41, matched six out of seven numbers in the Lotto Max Encore in June. According to a media release, the winning ticket was purchased at the Independent Grocer in Gravenhurst.

Samms says his father discovered the win, and his mother “cried tears of joy” when it was confirmed. He says he plans to use the money to pay bills, repair his truck, and take care of his parents.