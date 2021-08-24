Compared to COVID-19 vaccinated people, unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized if they catch the virus and 48 times more likely to need intensive care.

That’s according to Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Keiran Moore, who says the only way we can start moving away from public health measures is if we maintain high vaccination rates

“You’re otherwise playing roulette by not being vaccinated with Delta being so aggressive and wanting to spread so rapidly across Ontario,” he said.

Asked when Ontario may exit the reopening plan and have health restrictions like capacity limits eased, Dr. Moore said the decision is up to the government. He did say having 90 percent of Ontarians fully vaccinated would be an aspirational goal.