A pair of swimming advisories have been issued for Muskoka Lakes’ Baycliffe Park Beach and Windermere Beach.

The advisory at Bracebridge’s Bowyer’s Beach has been lifted.

That leaves three advisories in place. The other is at Stewart Lake Beach in Georgian Bay.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has not ordered the beaches to be closed, but officials with the health unit say you risk getting minor throat, ear, eye, skin, or nose infections as well as potential stomach illness. If you do spend a day at one of the beaches, SMDHU officials recommend not dunking your head in or swallowing the water.

“Bacteria levels can increase in recreational beach water due to heavy rainfall, cloudy water, a large number of swimmers, a large number of birds, shallow water, wet sand, wind and high waves,” health unit officials say.

The health unit tests the beach water in the region every summer between June and Labour Day long weekend in September.