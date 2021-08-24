Ontario is reporting close to 500 new COVID-19 cases.

The province recorded 486 new cases Tuesday along with 18 new deaths.

However, officials say 16 of the deaths are from over two months ago and were added as part of a data cleanup.

Of the new cases, 65-percent are in those unvaccinated and partially vaccinated and 23-percent were in those fully vaccinated.

Over 17,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours with test positivity at 3-percent.

Just over 75 per cent of the eligible population are fully immunized and over 82 per cent have had at least one shot.