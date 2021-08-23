Ontario is reporting another 639 new cases of COVID-19.

There have been no new deaths in the province because of the virus in the last 24-hours.

Over 80-percent of the new cases are in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people with about 19-percent in fully vaccinated people.

Less than 20,000 tests were done on Sunday, bringing the positivity rate to 2.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, Critical Care Services Ontario is reporting 13 people were admitted to intensive care units bringing the province’s total to 148.

On Sundays and Mondays, data about how many people in hospitals are vaccinated or not isn’t updated by the province.