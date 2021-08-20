Water testing by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has put swim advisories in place at two beaches in Muskoka.

Bracebridge’s Bowyer’s Beach and Stewart Lake Beach in Georgian Bay are under advisories. The advisory at Gravenhurst’s Gull Lake Park Beach has been lifted.

Health unit water testing has found elevated levels of bacteria at each of the beaches. Neither of the beaches are closed, however residents risk getting minor throat, ear, eye, skin, or nose infections as well as potential stomach illness by swimming in infected waters. If you do spend a day at one of the beaches, SMDHU officials recommend not dunking your head in or swallowing the water.

“Bacteria levels can increase in recreational beach water due to heavy rainfall, cloudy water, a large number of swimmers, a large number of birds, shallow water, wet sand, wind and high waves,” health unit officials say.

The health unit tests the beach water in the region every summer between June and Labour Day long weekend in September.