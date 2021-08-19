The Bracebridge OPP has arrested two men for attempting to sell stolen property.

Officers arrested a 29-year-old from Brampton and a 20-year-old from Mississauga after a traffic stop on Bethune Drive South in Gravenhurst on August 18th. The OPP says the arrest comes after the detachment received a complaint about two men trying to sell generators out of their car near George Beard Lane.

According to the OPP, the pair is facing several charges each, including possession and trafficking of stolen goods valued at more than $5,000. The 29-year-old was also charged with failure to appear in court, and the 20-year-old was charged with several driving offenses.

Both men are being held in custody, with a bail hearing scheduled for August 19th.