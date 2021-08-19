The Bracebridge OPP is searching for a trailer stolen from a construction business in Gravenhurst.

The OPP says the trailer was stolen from a property on Muskoka Road 169 early in the morning on August 18th.

According to the OPP, the trailer is a 2020 Miska galvanized tri-axle dump trailer, bearing Ontario license plate number S5927X. Its value is reportedly more than $20,000.

Officers ask anyone with information on the theft to contact the OPP’s Bracebridge detachment or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.