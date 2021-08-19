Ontario is reporting 531 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the new cases reported on Thursday, 80 per cent are in people who are unvaccinated and partially vaccinated while 14 per cent are in people who are fully vaccinated.

Seventeen new deaths were reported but 15 of them are from over two months ago and were added as part of a data cleanup.

Test positivity is at 2.4 per cent.

Just over 74 per cent of the eligible population are fully immunized while over 81 per cent have had at least one shot.