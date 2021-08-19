During a week-long boating safety blitz by the Southern Georgian Bay OPP, eight boat operators were charged for failing to have lifejackets on board.

Between August 10th and the 17th, 92 boats were checked to ensure the proper safety equipment is on board and operators were checked for signs of impairment. On top of the eight who were charged, 28 operators were educated on “minor violations” under the Canada Shipping Act, according to Constable David Hobson. During the week, officers responded to three marine crashes, including one involving a plane. None of the people involved were injured.

“Officers are surprised and disappointed in the number of operators they are finding negligent in having the number one piece of lifesaving equipment aboard their vessels this late in the marine season,” Hobson says.

The officers patrolled Giants Tomb, Six Mile Lake, Trent Severn System and, the Gloucester Pool areas. They also visited the marinas in Tiny Township to educate boaters on safe boating practices.