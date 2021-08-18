Ontario is reporting 485 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 72 per cent are in those unvaccinated and partially vaccinated while 20 per cent are in those fully vaccinated.

Three new deaths were reported while test positivity is at 2.5 per cent.

Seventy-one of the people in general hospital wards are unvaccinated, 8 are partially vaccinated and 14 are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, five of those in intensive care are fully vaccinated, 52 are unvaccinated and 6 are partially vaccinated.

Just over 74 per cent of the eligible population is fully immunized while just over 81 per cent have had at least one shot.