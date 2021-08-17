Ontario will not be loosening any more public health restrictions any time soon.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore said he recommended the government pause the exit of the Roadmap to Reopening “out of an abundance of caution”.

“We are preparing aggressively for the fall, I am sorry to say I think it’s going to be a difficult fall and winter and hence the reason we’re putting these policies in play to best protect our communities,” he said.

Dr. Moore did not give a date but said they will continue to monitor the data to determine when it is safe to lift the remaining public health and workplace safety measures.

He said the directives and recommendations released Tuesday are all part of a ‘suite” of policies that are “absolutely directed to best protect Ontarians and to increase immunization rates in the face of what will be a difficult fall for all of us,”

Ontario is expected to reach the goal of 75 percent full vaccination later this month.

That was one of the benchmarks for reopening where most public health restrictions would be eased including removing capacity limits in all settings, removing limits for social gatherings and organized public events, and removing requirements such as active screening of patrons and staff.