The swim advisory at Gravenhurst’s Muskoka Beach Park has been lifted, leaving Gull Lake Beach as the only place where an advisory is active.

The Gravenhurst beach has been under an advisory since August 13th.

The beach isn’t closed, but signs are up explaining the risks of going for a swim in the infected waters. You risk developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections and a stomach disorder is possible as well.

The beaches in Muskoka get tested between June and September for E. coli bacteria. “Bacteria levels can increase in recreational beach water due to heavy rainfall, cloudy water, a large number of swimmers, a large number of birds, shallow water, wet sand, wind and high waves,” officials with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said.