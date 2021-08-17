The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has given Muskoka Woods camp clearance to re-open on August 22nd.

They closed for three weeks starting on August 1st after SMDHU declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the camp just hours after campers were dropped off for its fifth week.

“With no new cases developing in our staff or guests over the last few days, the case count was limited to 12, with most being in one cohort of guests and staff,” a statement posted on the camp’s website reads. “According to public health, the way we’ve managed the outbreak has been exemplary.”

“The health and safety of our guests and staff continues to inform everything we do at Muskoka Woods,” the statement continues. “As summer camp resumes, we will continue to follow our comprehensive COVID-19 Safety Plan and work closely with our medical team and local public health to run summer camp safely this season.”