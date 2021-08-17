A 31-year-old woman from Clarington has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime after allegedly stealing a truck with a puppy inside.

The Haliburton Highlands OPP was able to recover the silver Dodge Ram that was stolen from Durham Region and the nine-month-old puppy. They located the vehicle after the detachment received reports of it being spotted in Highlands East.

The woman has been held pending her bail hearing.

Constable Michelle Scanlan credits the community members who reported seeing the truck for helping the police catch her.