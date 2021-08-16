A head-on, two-vehicle crash has kept Muskoka Road 118 closed for most of the day as police are on-scene investigating.

The crash happened Monday morning near Milford Bay just before 11 AM. One of the drivers involved was trapped in their vehicle but was freed by the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department.

The 19-year-old from Bracebridge was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries. The second driver escaped the crash with minor injuries. There were no other people in the vehicles.

The investigation looking into the cause of the crash is ongoing.