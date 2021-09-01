The $750,000 project that is expected to “substantially” reduce the risk of flooding on Germania Road has been pushed back.

Engineering Technologist with the Town of Bracebridge Yvon Gravel expects the work to start on Monday, October 4th and last until the 29th. Germania Road from Waters Road to the project site will be closed off to traffic for the duration of the work.

A culvert located half-a-kilometre east of Waters Road is being replaced. The project will see four culverts that are 2,200 millimetres in diameter installed and the road raised. Gravel says it’s expected “to substantially reduce the occurrence of flooding and road closures” on that section of Germania.

“The existing culvert(s) are submerged for most of the year and the reduced hydraulic capacity is causing Germania Road to routinely flood for extended periods in the spring and at other times of the year, necessitating multiple road closures,” Gravel explains.