A common occurrence when Bracebridge gets significant rainfall is a section of Germania Road will be closed, but town officials hope to mitigate flood damage on the road with a $750,000 project.

A culvert located half-a-kilometre east of Waters Road is being replaced. The project will see four culverts that are 2,200 millimetres in diameter installed and the road raised. That, according to Engineering Technologist Yvon Gravel, is expected to “to substantially reduce the occurrence of flooding and road closures” on that section of Germania.

“The existing culvert(s) are submerged for most of the year and the reduced hydraulic capacity is causing Germania Road to routinely flood for extended periods in the spring and at other times of the year, necessitating multiple road closures,” Gravel explains.

Construction will start on September 7th and continue until October 15th. Germania Road from Waters Road to the project site will be closed off to traffic for the duration of the work.