In another effort to get Ontario students and education workers vaccinated, clinics will be running in or near schools before classes start in September.

The province is working with publicly funded schools and health units to get the vaccination clinics up and running in the next few weeks. The clinics will remain open during the first few weeks of school.

The “last mile campaign” will ensure everyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine can receive one and according to the government will make sure schools stay open for in-person learning for the full school year.

“We have made tremendous progress getting students, staff, and their families vaccinated – they are critical to protecting schools and keeping our communities safe,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education. “As part of the last mile campaign to reach as many students and staff as possible and to keep schools as safe as possible, we are requiring school boards and public health units to roll out clinics in or close to schools. By making vaccines more accessible, and with a cautious reopening in September following the expert advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, we will further bolster our fight against COVID-19 and variants.

More than 69 per cent of Ontario’s youth have one dose of a vaccine and 56 per cent are fully vaccinated. Health Canada has not approved the use of vaccines in children younger than 12.