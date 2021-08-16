The local health unit is holding eight COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the District of Muskoka this week.

Five of them are pop-up clinics with four happening tomorrow(Tuesday) and one on Saturday.

Tuesday at the Bala Community Centre (1008 Maple Ave., Bala) from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Tuesday at the Milford Bay Community Centre (1020 Beaumaris Rd., Milford Bay) from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Tuesday at the Port Carling Community Centre (3 Bailey St., Unit 1, Port Carling) from 11 am to 6 pm.

Tuesday at the Port Carling Foodland (Foodland st 17th, 10 Bruce Wilson Dr., Port Carling) from 11 am to 1 pm.

Saturday at the Mactier Memorial Community Centre (9 Haig St., Mactier) from 11 am to 3 pm.

The other three are walk-in clinics taking place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the following locations;

Wednesday at the Bracebridge Sportsplex (110 Clearbrook Trail, Bracebridge) from 10 am to 4 pm

Thursday and Friday at the Canada Summit Centre (20 Park Drive, Huntsville) from 10 am to 4 pm.

Both pop-up and walk-in clinics need no appointments and offer 1st or 2nd doses for anyone 12 years of age or older and both mRNA vaccines are available.