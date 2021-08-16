The Fairvern Nursing Home redevelopment plan will not move forward at the originally announced Earl’s Road site, but District of Muskoka council is considering two alternative sites.

“Following careful consideration, council voted not to proceed with the proposed donated site on Earl’s Road, due to challenges with servicing and coordination of the development in comparison to other properties available for the project,” a statement from the district reads. The land was donated by Pat Dubé in 2016.

In the statement, district officials say an announcement on the two other sites being looked at will come in September.

In November 2020, the province allocated an additional 64 beds to the nursing home, which means the new facility with house 160 beds. At the time, the expectation was that shovels would be in the ground for the facility by May 2021.

“Once a site is selected, the next steps in the development of the property may include planning approvals (such as a site plan agreement) as well as the update of supporting studies to assess matters like traffic impacts, site servicing and protection of the natural environment,” the officials go on to say. Construction is expected to start in 2023 and finish two years later.

Earlier this month, district council approved a $900,000 loan for Fairvern so they would be able to replace the heating and cooling system in its current building at 14 Mill Street in Huntsville.