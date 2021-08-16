Ontario is reporting over 500 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day.

Of the 526 new cases reported on Monday, eighty-eight per cent are in people who are unvaccinated and partially vaccinated.

For the third straight day there have been no new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Test positivity is at 2.7 per cent.

Officials say of the 119 patients in intensive care units with COVID-19, 53 are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

Just over 73 per cent of the eligible population are fully immunized while over 81 per cent have had at least one shot.