Cyclists won’t have to ditch their bikes if they’re planning to take a ride on Bracebridge Transit.

A bike rack has been installed on the front of the bus that will be able to accommodate two bicycles. Town staff have dubbed the initiative “Rack ‘n’ Roll.”

The bike rack is free-to-use for all riders and is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The rack will only be available to conventional two-wheeled bicycles, not tricycles, motorized bikes, or bicycles with child carriers or trailers. “Bike racks fit regular-sized bicycles with a minimum wheel size of 16 inches,” town staff explain. “Fat bikes and scooter-style bicycles are not compatible with the racks. Passengers are responsible for loading, securing and unloading their bikes without the assistance of the transit operator.”

In the 2021 Bracebridge budget, $5,000 was set aside for the installation of the bike rack.

“The addition of the bike rack is a great active transportation feature for Bracebridge Transit which will allow residents and visitors alike greater opportunities to explore our town and is aligned with our goal in making Bracebridge a more cycle-friendly community,” Bracebridge’s Deputy Mayor and Chair of the Active Transportation Advisory committee Rick Maloney says.

The town’s website has already been updated with a step-by-step explanation of how to use the rack.