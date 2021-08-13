The province added 510 new cases Friday with over 83-percent in unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated people. Just over 11-percent of the new cases are fully vaccinated.

Four new deaths were reported but two of them are from over two months ago and were added as part of data cleanup.

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted this morning there are 111 people in Ontario’s intensive care units with COVID-19, 108 of them are unvaccinated and 3 are fully vaccinated.

Just over 72-percent of Ontarians are now fully immunized while just over 81-percent have had at least one shot.

On Thursday, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam confirmed the country is in a fourth wave of the pandemic. She says the national case count is not going in the right direction and is showing signs of a strong resurgence.

Tam says the majority of new cases reported daily in Canada are largely among the unvaccinated and are young adults, between the ages of 20 to 39.

Tam says in order not to overburden hospitals again or risk back-to-school plans, more Canadians need to get fully vaccinated.