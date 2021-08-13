Georgian College has changed its COVID-19 vaccination policy with all employees and students who will access campus now required to be vaccinated.

Previously, the college only required students living on-campus in Barrie, Orillia, Owen Sound to be vaccinated.

Now, staff and students will have to have received their first dose of a Health Canada or World Health Organization approved COVID-19 vaccine by September 7th and be fully vaccinated by October 18th. There will be accommodations made to individuals who are unable to get vaccinated based on criteria set by the Ontario Human Rights Code. A vaccination policy will be released at a later date and will detail what the procedure will be for visitors to the college.

College officials say they are working with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to host vaccination clinics on campus, but details on when they will be held are not yet available.

“We know widespread vaccination is our best strategy to a safe and more rapid return to on-campus life and I’m committed to doing everything we can to make that return a reality for our students and employees,” said President and CEO of Georgian College Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes. “As an academic institution, we also understand our role and responsibility for the greater good and our commitment to protecting the health and safety of the communities we are so fortunate to be a part of and cherish.”