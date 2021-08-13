A 2019 Shor DUV boat was stolen from a home on Kilworthy Road near Joy Road in Gravenhurst.

The $10,000 boat was parked when it was stolen sometime between 10 and 11:30 AM on July 31st, according to Constable Samantha Bigley. It bears Ontario license plate W5923C.

If you have information about who took the trailer or where it is, call the Bracebridge detachment at 888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.