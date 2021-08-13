A $40,000 travel trailer was stolen from a home on Baseline Road in Gravenhurst.

Constable Samantha Bigley with the Bracebridge OPP says they suspect it happened between Saturday, August 7th and the 8th. The trailer is a brown 38 foot 2018 Passenger 332 travel bearing with Ontario license plate RC849K.

If you have information about who took the trailer or where it is, call the Bracebridge detachment at 888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.